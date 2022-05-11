RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | US, Western Europe fret over uncertainty | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
Home » NFL News » Bears add depth at…

Bears add depth at wide receiver by signing Dante Pettis

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added depth at wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with free agent Dante Pettis on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Pettis announced the move on Twitter, posting a photo of himself signing a contract. Drafted by San Francisco in the second round in 2018, he has 52 receptions for 739 yards and nine touchdowns over four seasons with the 49ers and New York Giants. Pettis was limited to three games with the Giants last year because of a shoulder injury on a punt return.

The Bears also claimed tight end Rysen John off waivers from the Giants and signed quarterback Nathan Peterman. They waived tight end Jesper Horsted following a failed physical and quarterback Ryan Willis.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

Agencies must pick two workforce focuses for the next four years from OPM priority list

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up