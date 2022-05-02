RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
49ers re-sign CB Jason Verrett to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 3:25 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back oft-injured cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal.

The Niners announced Monday that they are re-signing Verrett after he played only one game last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Verrett originally joined the 49ers in 2019 and played only one game his first season because of injuries. He played 13 games in 2020. That was only the second time in Verrett’s eight years in the NFL that he managed to play more than six games.

Verrett has played 15 games with the 49ers, recording 65 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.

