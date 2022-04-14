RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » NFL News » WR A.J. Green returns…

WR A.J. Green returns to Arizona Cardinals on 1-year deal

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Receiver A.J. Green is coming back to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal.

The seven-time Pro Bowler played in 16 games last season, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old is expected to be the team’s No. 2 option next to three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.

Contract terms were not immediately available.

Green joined the Cardinals last season after playing his first 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. His first season was a mixed bag. He was a big piece of the offense during the team’s 10-2 start but wasn’t as productive down the stretch when Arizona lost four of five games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up