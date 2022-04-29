Titans draft CB Roger McCreary out of Auburn in 2nd round

NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have turned to the defense with their second-round selection in the NFL draft,…

NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have turned to the defense with their second-round selection in the NFL draft, selecting cornerback Roger McCreary out of Auburn.

The Titans got the third pick in the second round after trading out of the first round from the No. 26 selection with the New York Jets on Thursday night.

McCreary joins Arkansas’ receiver Treylon Burks, who the Titans drafted at No. 18 after trading A.J. Brown to Philadelphia.

The Titans made two trades on the opening night, adding three more selections giving them 10 in this draft. They have two more Friday night, both in the third round at No. 69 and No. 90.

McCreary was a first-team All-American who had 135 career tackles with six interceptions and 32 passes broken up. He joins a young secondary with Caleb Farley, a first-round selection a year ago who’s recovering from a torn ACL; Kristian Fulton, a 2020 second-round pick; and Elijah Molden, a third-round pick a year ago.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound McCreary joins a defense that tied for the fifth stingiest scoring defense but ranked 25th against hte pass allowing 245.2 yards per game.

