Tirico, Collinsworth and Stark to do ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 2:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC Sports revealed its new “Sunday Night Football” announcing team with analyst Cris Collinsworth returning and being joined by Mike Tirico in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines.

The network said the crew will work for the first time at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are playing.

Tirico, who has been with NBC since 2016, is replacing Al Michaels calling the play by play. Michaels was hired by Amazon to handle its Thursday night games.

Stark replaces Michele Tafoya, who left after last season.

Stark served as sideline reporter for ABC’s “Monday Night Football” for three seasons (2000-02), and has been a host and reporter for NFL Network since 2011.

Collinsworth will be entering his 14th season on “Sunday Night Football”. He and Tirico have teamed to call 21 NFL games (19 regular season, two preseason) since 2016.

Tirico will be entering his 17th consecutive season calling NFL games. He has anchored NBC’s coverage of the Olympics, Triple Crown horse racing, golf’s U.S. Open, and the Indianapolis 500 along with major football shows.

