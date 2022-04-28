RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How Biden wants to use oligarchs' assets | Misinformation is a problem | Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham referendum | European leaders blast Russian gas cutoff
Home » NFL News » NY Giants pick up…

NY Giants pick up 5th-year option on DT Dexter Lawrence

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants announced the move Thursday, about eight hours before the start of the NFL draft.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Clemson product has played in 48 games over his first three seasons, missing one game.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound lineman has registered nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career. He has 135 total tackles, including 71 solo.

The move keeps Lawrence under contract with the Giants through the 2023 season. He will earn at least $10 million in 2023.

The Giants have not decided whether to pick up the fifth-year option on the contract of quarterback Daniel Jones after three inconsistent seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

For female service members, online harassment is a fact of life. For DoD, it’s not worth measuring

Army attempt to modernize IT for multi-domain ops is establishing milestones, filling in top leaders

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up