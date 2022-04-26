RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia suspends gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria | Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Photos
Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 7:27 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson, the team announced Tuesday.

A first-round pick in 2019 out of Iowa, Hockenson has 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

