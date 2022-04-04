RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Jets release TE Ryan Griffin after 3 seasons

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 6:11 PM

FLORHAM PARK, NJ. (AP) — The New York Jets released tight end Ryan Griffin, who became expendable when the team signed free agents C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin last month.

Griffin had 70 catches for 667 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons with the Jets. New York saves $3 million on the salary cap with his release Monday.

The move was expected after the Jets signed Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million contract, and Conklin to a three-year, $21 million deal while revamping and upgrading the tight end spot.

The 32-year-old Griffin signed a three-year contract extension during his first season with New York in 2019. He finished that season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and spent the last two games of last season on IR with a knee injury.

Griffin was a sixth-round pick of Houston in 2013 out of Connecticut. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Texans before signing with the Jets in 2019.

Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons.

