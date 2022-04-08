RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » NFL News » Chargers sign return specialist…

Chargers sign return specialist DeAndre Carter

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 9:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter to a one-year contract.

Carter was with Washington last season and led the NFC in total return yards (1,038), kickoff return yards (904), kickoff returns (36) and kickoff return average (25.1). He also returned a kick 101 yards for a touchdown.

Carter will be going into his fifth season. He has a career 23.3 yard average on kickoff returns and 9.2 yard average on punt returns. He also has 58 career receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports | Washington, DC Sports

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up