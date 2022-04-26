RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Home » NFL News » Bills pick up defensive…

Bills pick up defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s 5th-year option

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills picked up the fifth-year option of Ed Oliver’s rookie contract in a decision on Tuesday which locks up the defensive tackle through the 2023 season.

The move represents a big boost in pay for Oliver, who is playing under a four-year, $19.6 million contract. Under NFL rules, he’s now guaranteed to make $10.7 million next year, though the two sides can negotiate a longer-term contract.

Oliver was selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Houston and has gradually developed into an established starter. He’s coming off his best season in which he had four sacks and credited with 41 tackles in 17 games.

General manager Brandon Beane previously had said he intended to exercise the team’s option on Oliver.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

Military housing company derelict in duties even after guilty plea, Senate finds

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up