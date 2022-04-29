2022 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday, April 28 FIRST ROUND 1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, de, Georgia. 2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan. 3. Houston, Derek…

Thursday, April 28 FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, de, Georgia.

2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan.

3. Houston, Derek Stingley Jr., cb, LSU.

4. N.Y. Jets, Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati.

5. N.Y. Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon.

6. Carolina, Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State.

7. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago), Evan Neal, ot, Alabama.

8. Atlanta, Drake London, wr, Southern Cal.

9. Seattle (from Denver), Charles Cross, ot, Mississippi State.

10. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle), Garrett Wilson, wr, Ohio State.

11. New Orleans (from Washington), Chris Olave, wr, Ohio State.

12. Detroit (from Minnesota), Jameson Williams, wr, Alabama.

13. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Houston), Jordan Davis, dt, Georgia.

14. Baltimore, Kyle Hamilton, s, Notre Dame.

15. Houston (from Miami through Philadelphia), Kenyon Green, g, Texas A&M.

16. Washington (from IND through PHI and NO), Jahan Dotson, wr, Penn State.

17. L.A. Chargers, Zion Johnson, g, Boston College.

18. Tennessee (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Treylon Burks, wr, Arkansas.

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia), Trevor Penning, ot, Northern Iowa.

20. Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett, qb, Pittsburgh.

21. Kansas City (from New England), Trent McDuffie, cb, Washington.

22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas), Quay Walker, lb, Georgia.

23. Buffalo (from Arizona through Baltimore), Kaiir Elam, cb, Florida.

24. Dallas, Tyler Smith, ot, Tulsa.

25. Baltimore (from Buffalo), Tyler Linderbaum, c, Iowa.

26. N.Y. Jets (from Tennessee), Jermaine Johnson II, de, Florida State.

27. Jacksonville (from Tampa Bay), Devin Lloyd, lb, Utah.

28. Green Bay, Devonte Wyatt, dt, Georgia.

29. New England (from SF through Miami and KC), Cole Strange, g, Chattanooga.

30. Kansas City, George Karlaftis, de, Purdue.

31. Cincinnati, Daxton Hill, s, Michigan.

32. Minnesota (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Lewis Cine, s, Georgia.

Friday, April 29 SECOND ROUND

33. Tampa Bay (from Jacksonville), Logan Hall, de, Houston.

34. Green Bay (from DET through MIN), Christian Watson, wr, North Dakota State.

35. Tennessee (from N.Y. Jets), Roger McCreary, cb, Auburn.

36. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants), Breece Hall, rb, Iowa State.

37. Houston, Jalen Pitre, s, Baylor.

38. Atlanta (from CAR through NYJ and NYG), Arnold Ebiketie, de, Penn State.

39. Chicago, Kyler Gordon, cb, Washington.

40. Seattle (from Denver), Boye Mafe, lb, Minnesota.

41. Seattle, Kenneth Walker III, rb, Michigan State.

42. Minnesota (from Washington through Indianapolis), Andrew Booth, cb, Clemson.

43. N.Y. Giants (from Atlanta), Wan’Dale Robinson, wr, Kentucky.

44. Houston (from Cleveland), John Metchie III, wr, Alabama.

45. Baltimore, David Ojabo, lb, Michigan.

46. Detroit (from Minnesota), Joshua Paschal, de, Kentucky.

47. Washington (from Indianapolis), Phidarian Mathis, dt, Alabama.

48. Chicago (from L.A. Chargers), Jaquan Brisker, s, Penn State.

49. New Orleans, Alontae Taylor, cb, Tennessee.

50. New England (from Miami through Kansas City), Tyquan Thornton, wr, Baylor.

51. Philadelphia, Cam Jurgens, c, Nebraska.

52. Pittsburgh, George Pickens, wr, Georgia.

53. Indianapolis (from LV through GB and MIN), Alec Pierce, wr, Cincinnati.

54. Kansas City (from New England), Skyy Moore, wr, Western Michigan.

55. Arizona, Trey McBride, te, Colorado State.

56. Dallas, Sam Williams, de, Mississippi.

57. Tampa Bay (from Buffalo), Luke Goedeke, g, Central Michigan.

58. Atlanta (from Tennessee), Troy Andersen, lb, Montana State.

59. Minnesota (Green Bay), Ed Ingram, g, LSU.

60. Cincinnati (from Tampa Bay through Buffalo), Cam Taylor-Britt, cb, Nebraska.

61. San Francisco, Drake Jackson, lb, Southern Cal.

62. Kansas City, Bryan Cook, s, Cincinnati.

63. Buffalo (from Cincinnati), James Cook, rb, Georgia.

64. Denver (from L.A. Rams), Nik Bonitto, lb, Oklahoma.

THIRD ROUND

65. Jacksonville, Luke Fortner, c, Kentucky.

66. Minnesota (from Detroit), Brian Asamoah, lb, Oklahoma.

67. N.Y. Giants, Joshua Ezeudu, g, North Carolina.

68. Cleveland (from Houston), Martin Emerson, cb, Mississippi State.

69. Tennessee (from N.Y. Jets), Nicholas Petit-Frere, ot, Ohio State.

70. Jacksonville (from Carolina), Chad Muma, lb, Wyoming.

71. Chicago, Velus Jones, wr, Tennessee.

72. Seattle, Abraham Lucas, ot, Washington State.

73. Indianapolis (from Washington), Jelani Woods, te, Virginia.

74. Atlanta, Desmond Ridder, qb, Cincinnati.

75. Houston (from Denver), Christian Harris, lb, Alabama.

76. Baltimore, Travis Jones, dt, Connecticut.

77. Indianapolis (from Minnesota), Bernhard Raimann, ot, Central Michigan.

78. Cleveland, Alex Wright, de, UAB.

79. L.A. Chargers, JT Woods, s, Baylor.

80. Denver (from New Orleans through Houston), Greg Dulcich, te, UCLA.

81. N.Y. Giants (from Miami), Cordale Flott, cb, LSU.

82. Atlanta (from Indianapolis), DeAngelo Malone, lb, Western Kentucky.

83. Philadelphia, Nakobe Dean, lb, Georgia.

84. Pittsburgh, DeMarvin Leal, dt, Texas A&M.

85. New England, Marcus Jones, cb, Houston.

86. Tennessee (from Las Vegas), Malik Willis, qb, Liberty.

87. Arizona, Cameron Thomas, de, San Diego State.

88. Dallas, Jalen Tolbert, wr, South Alabama.

89. Buffalo, Terrel Bernard, lb, Baylor.

90. Las Vegas (from Tennessee), Dylan Parham, g, Memphis.

91. Tampa Bay, Rachaad White, rb, Arizona State.

92. Green Bay, Sean Rhyan, g, UCLA.

93. San Francisco, Tyrion Davis-Price, rb, LSU.

94. Carolina (from KC through NE), Matt Corral, qb, Mississippi.

95. Cincinnati, Zachary Carter, de, Florida.

96. Indianapolis (from L.A. Rams through Denver), Nick Cross, s, Maryland.

Compensatory Selections

97. Detroit, Kerby Joseph, s, Illinois.

98. Washington (from New Orleans), Brian Robinson Jr., rb, Alabama.

99. Cleveland, David Bell, wr, Purdue.

100. Arizona (from Baltimore), Myjai Sanders, de, Cincinnati.

101. N.Y. Jets (from NO through PHI and TEN), Jeremy Ruckert, te, Ohio State.

102. Miami (from San Francisco), Channing Tindall, lb, Georgia.

103. Kansas City, Leo Chenal, lb, Wisconsin.

104. L.A. Rams, Logan Bruss, g, Wisconsin.

105. San Francisco, Danny Gray, wr, SMU.

