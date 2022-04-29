2022 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday, April 28 FIRST ROUND 1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, de, Georgia. 2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan. 3. Houston, Derek…

Listen now to WTOP News

Thursday, April 28 FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, de, Georgia.

2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan.

3. Houston, Derek Stingley Jr., cb, LSU.

4. N.Y. Jets, Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati.

5. N.Y. Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon.

6. Carolina, Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State.

7. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago), Evan Neal, ot, Alabama.

8. Atlanta, Drake London, wr, Southern Cal.

9. Seattle (from Denver), Charles Cross, ot, Mississippi State.

10. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle), Garrett Wilson, wr, Ohio State.

11. New Orleans (from Washington), Chris Olave, wr, Ohio State.

12. Detroit (from Minnesota), Jameson Williams, wr, Alabama.

13. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Houston), Jordan Davis, dt, Georgia.

14. Baltimore, Kyle Hamilton, s, Notre Dame.

15. Houston (from Miami through Philadelphia), Kenyon Green, g, Texas A&M.

16. Washington (from IND through PHI and NO), Jahan Dotson, wr, Penn State.

17. L.A. Chargers, Zion Johnson, g, Boston College.

18. Tennessee (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Treylon Burks, wr, Arkansas.

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia), Trevor Penning, ot, Northern Iowa.

20. Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett, qb, Pittsburgh.

21. Kansas City (from New England), Trent McDuffie, cb, Washington.

22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas), Quay Walker, lb, Georgia.

23. Buffalo (from Arizona through Baltimore), Kaiir Elam, cb, Florida.

24. Dallas, Tyler Smith, ot, Tulsa.

25. Baltimore (from Buffalo), Tyler Linderbaum, c, Iowa.

26. N.Y. Jets (from Tennessee), Jermaine Johnson II, de, Florida State.

27. Jacksonville (from Tampa Bay), Devin Lloyd, lb, Utah.

28. Green Bay, Devonte Wyatt, dt, Georgia.

29. New England (from SF through Miami and KC), Cole Strange, g, Chattanooga.

30. Kansas City, George Karlaftis, de, Purdue.

31. Cincinnati, Daxton Hill, s, Michigan.

32. Minnesota (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Lewis Cine, s, Georgia.

Friday, April 29 Second Round

33. Tampa Bay (from Jacksonville), Logan Hall, de, Houston.

34. Green Bay (from DET through MIN), Christian Watson, wr, North Dakota State.

35. Tennessee (from N.Y. Jets), Roger McCreary, cb, Auburn.

36. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants), Breece Hall, rb, Iowa State.

37. Houston, Jalen Pitre, s, Baylor.

38. Atlanta (from CAR through NYJ and NYG), Arnold Ebiketie, de, Penn State.

39. Chicago, Kyler Gordon, cb, Washington.

40. Seattle (from Denver), Boye Mafe, lb, Minnesota.

41. Seattle, Kenneth Walker III, rb, Michigan State.

42. Minnesota (from Washington through Indianapolis), Andrew Booth, cb, Clemson.

43. N.Y. Giants (from Atlanta), Wan’Dale Robinson, wr, Kentucky.

44. Houston (from Cleveland), John Metchie III, wr, Alabama.

45. Baltimore, David Ojabo, lb, Michigan.

46. Detroit (from Minnesota), Joshua Paschal, de, Kentucky.

47. Washington (from Indianapolis), Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama.

48. Chicago (from L.A. Chargers), Jaquan Brisker, s, Penn State.

MORE

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.