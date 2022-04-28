2022 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday, April 28 FIRST ROUND 1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, de, Georgia. 2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan. 3. Houston, Derek…

Thursday, April 28 FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, de, Georgia.

2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan.

3. Houston, Derek Stingley Jr., cb, LSU.

4. N.Y. Jets, Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati.

5. N.Y. Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon.

6. Carolina, Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State.

7. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago), Evan Neal, ot, Alabama.

8. Atlanta, Drake London, wr, Southern Cal.

