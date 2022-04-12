RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | US looking into reports of chemical weapons | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
2022 NFL Draft Order

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 3:01 PM

At Las Vegas
April 28-April 30
First Round
Opponents
W L T Pct W L T Pct
1. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 14 0 .176 135 153 1 .469
2. Detroit Lions 3 13 1 .206 135 154 0 .467
3. Houston Texans 4 13 0 .235 141 148 0 .488
4. New York Jets 4 13 0 .235 142 145 2 .495
5. New York Giants 4 13 0 .235 134 154 1 .465
6. Carolina Panthers 5 12 0 .294 147 140 2 .512
7. New York Giants (from Chicago) 6 11 0 .353 135 152 2 .471
8. Atlanta Falcons 7 10 0 .412 151 137 1 .524
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) 7 10 0 .412 147 142 0 .509
10. New York Jets (from Seattle) 7 10 0 .412 149 139 1 .517
11. Washington Commanders 7 10 0 .412 133 155 1 .462
12. Minnesota Vikings 8 9 0 .471 139 148 2 .484
13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) 8 9 0 .471 142 145 2 .495
14. Baltimore Ravens 8 9 0 .471 136 151 2 .474
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami) 9 8 0 .529 138 149 2 .481
16. New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia) 9 8 0 .529 135 153 1 .469
17. Los Angeles Chargers 9 8 0 .529 150 139 0 .519
18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) 9 8 0 .529 152 136 1 .528
19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) 9 8 0 .529 133 154 2 .464
20. Pittsburgh Steelers 9 7 1 .559 148 141 0 .512
21. New England Patriots 10 7 0 .588 143 144 2 .498
22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas) 10 7 0 .588 152 136 1 .528
23. Arizona Cardinals 11 6 0 .647 157 132 0 .543
24. Dallas Cowboys 12 5 0 .706 133 155 1 .462
25. Buffalo Bills 11 6 0 .647 147 140 2 .512
26. Tennessee Titans 11 5 0 .688 136 153 0 .471
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 4 0 .765 154 134 1 .535
28. Green Bay Packers 13 4 0 .765 137 150 2 .478
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco through Miami) 10 7 0 .588 154 135 0 .533
30. Kansas City Chiefs 12 5 0 .706 154 135 0 .533
31. Cincinnati Bengals 10 7 0 .588 154 132 2 .536
32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) 12 5 0 .706 164 125 0 .567

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

