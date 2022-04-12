2022 NFL Draft Order

At Las Vegas April 28-April 30 First Round Opponents W L T Pct W L T Pct 1. Jacksonville Jaguars…

At Las Vegas April 28-April 30 First Round Opponents W L T Pct W L T Pct 1. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 14 0 .176 135 153 1 .469 2. Detroit Lions 3 13 1 .206 135 154 0 .467 3. Houston Texans 4 13 0 .235 141 148 0 .488 4. New York Jets 4 13 0 .235 142 145 2 .495 5. New York Giants 4 13 0 .235 134 154 1 .465 6. Carolina Panthers 5 12 0 .294 147 140 2 .512 7. New York Giants (from Chicago) 6 11 0 .353 135 152 2 .471 8. Atlanta Falcons 7 10 0 .412 151 137 1 .524 9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) 7 10 0 .412 147 142 0 .509 10. New York Jets (from Seattle) 7 10 0 .412 149 139 1 .517 11. Washington Commanders 7 10 0 .412 133 155 1 .462 12. Minnesota Vikings 8 9 0 .471 139 148 2 .484 13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) 8 9 0 .471 142 145 2 .495 14. Baltimore Ravens 8 9 0 .471 136 151 2 .474 15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami) 9 8 0 .529 138 149 2 .481 16. New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia) 9 8 0 .529 135 153 1 .469 17. Los Angeles Chargers 9 8 0 .529 150 139 0 .519 18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) 9 8 0 .529 152 136 1 .528 19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) 9 8 0 .529 133 154 2 .464 20. Pittsburgh Steelers 9 7 1 .559 148 141 0 .512 21. New England Patriots 10 7 0 .588 143 144 2 .498 22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas) 10 7 0 .588 152 136 1 .528 23. Arizona Cardinals 11 6 0 .647 157 132 0 .543 24. Dallas Cowboys 12 5 0 .706 133 155 1 .462 25. Buffalo Bills 11 6 0 .647 147 140 2 .512 26. Tennessee Titans 11 5 0 .688 136 153 0 .471 27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 4 0 .765 154 134 1 .535 28. Green Bay Packers 13 4 0 .765 137 150 2 .478 29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco through Miami) 10 7 0 .588 154 135 0 .533 30. Kansas City Chiefs 12 5 0 .706 154 135 0 .533 31. Cincinnati Bengals 10 7 0 .588 154 132 2 .536 32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) 12 5 0 .706 164 125 0 .567

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

