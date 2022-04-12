2022 NFL Draft Order

|At Las Vegas
|April 28-April 30
|First Round
|Opponents
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|14
|0
|.176
|135
|153
|1
|.469
|2. Detroit Lions
|3
|13
|1
|.206
|135
|154
|0
|.467
|3. Houston Texans
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|141
|148
|0
|.488
|4. New York Jets
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|142
|145
|2
|.495
|5. New York Giants
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|134
|154
|1
|.465
|6. Carolina Panthers
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|147
|140
|2
|.512
|7. New York Giants (from Chicago)
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|135
|152
|2
|.471
|8. Atlanta Falcons
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|151
|137
|1
|.524
|9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|147
|142
|0
|.509
|10. New York Jets (from Seattle)
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|149
|139
|1
|.517
|11. Washington Commanders
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|133
|155
|1
|.462
|12. Minnesota Vikings
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|139
|148
|2
|.484
|13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|142
|145
|2
|.495
|14. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|136
|151
|2
|.474
|15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|138
|149
|2
|.481
|16. New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|135
|153
|1
|.469
|17. Los Angeles Chargers
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|150
|139
|0
|.519
|18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|152
|136
|1
|.528
|19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|133
|154
|2
|.464
|20. Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|148
|141
|0
|.512
|21. New England Patriots
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|143
|144
|2
|.498
|22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|152
|136
|1
|.528
|23. Arizona Cardinals
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|157
|132
|0
|.543
|24. Dallas Cowboys
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|133
|155
|1
|.462
|25. Buffalo Bills
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|147
|140
|2
|.512
|26. Tennessee Titans
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|136
|153
|0
|.471
|27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|154
|134
|1
|.535
|28. Green Bay Packers
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|137
|150
|2
|.478
|29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco through Miami)
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|154
|135
|0
|.533
|30. Kansas City Chiefs
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|154
|135
|0
|.533
|31. Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|154
|132
|2
|.536
|32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|164
|125
|0
|.567
The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:
A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.
B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
