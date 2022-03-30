Update on the latest sports

NFL-NEWS 3-time Pro Bowl safety, activist Malcolm Jenkins retires UNDATED (AP) — Malcolm Jenkins is retiring after a 13-year NFL…

3-time Pro Bowl safety, activist Malcolm Jenkins retires

UNDATED (AP) — Malcolm Jenkins is retiring after a 13-year NFL career in which he established himself as one of the league’s best all-around safeties, most durable players and leading voices for social justice.

Jenkins helped both the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles win their only Super Bowl and made a major impact off the field as an activist, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The 34-year-old Jenkins was selected by the Saints as a cornerback in the first round of the 2009 draft. He switched to safety the following season and thrived. He left New Orleans for Philadelphia in 2014 and started every game during six seasons with the Eagles.

In other NFL news:

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive end Arden Key to a one-year contract to give them an athletic pass rusher to play opposite defensive end Josh Allen and potentially alongside rookie Aiden Hutchinson. Key is coming off his best year, recording 6 1/2 sacks for San Francisco while playing with Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.

NHL-WILD-GOLIGOSKI

Wild give defenseman Alex Goligoski a 2-year, $4M extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Alex Goligoski (goh-lih-GAW’-skee) to a two-year, $4 million contract extension.

Goligoski is in his first season with the Wild, his home-state club. The 36-year-old has two goals, 26 assists and a team-leading plus-34 rating in 58 games. His new deal runs through the 2023-24 season.

Goligoski played at Grand Rapids High School and the University of Minnesota before making his NHL debut with Pittsburgh in 2007. He has seven goals and 14 assists in 43 career playoff games.

MLB-BAUER-DEFAMATION SUIT

Trevor Bauer files defamation lawsuit against The Athletic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has sued The Athletic and former reporter Molly Knight, accusing them of “creating and spreading the false narrative” that he fractured a woman’s skull during a sexual encounter.

The 26-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles against The Athletic Media Co. and Knight, alleges two counts of defamation.

A woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last June under California’s Domestic Violence Prevention Act. The Athletic reported that “there were signs of a basilar skull fracture,” citing a declaration by the woman.

Athletic spokesman Taylor Patterson said: “We’re confident in our reporting and plan to defend against the claim.”

Los Angeles prosecutors said in February they decided not to charge Bauer, determining there was insufficient evidence to win a conviction.

