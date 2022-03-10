Titans working on plans to build new stadium next to Nissan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have gone from trying to modernize Nissan Stadium to working on plans for…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have gone from trying to modernize Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a new stadium right next door after renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion.

Burke Nihill, the Titans’ president, discussed the team’s plans Thursday at a Metro Sports Authority board meeting, according to The Tennessean. The Titans currently are working with Metro Nashville officials on the design and costs of building a new stadium on Nissan’s parking lots between the stadium and Interstate 24.

Nihill noted inflation is driving costs higher, and both Nashville and the Titans want to finish work in time for the 2026 season.

“We’re trying to move wisely but with a sense of urgency,” Nihill said. “There’s a path forward that, if we have alignment by the fall, we could have a new stadium open (by 2026). It’s aggressive, but we believe it’s in play.”

Nashville is among the cities bidding to host the 2026 World Cup with FIFA officials having toured Nissan Stadium and Music City last September.

The Titans originally planned to renovate the stadium built for $292 million that opened in 1999 on a 30-year lease. Nashville officials have been working on plans for a year to redevelop hundreds of acres around Nissan Stadium on the east bank of the Cumberland River.

That included renovating Nissan Stadium, with the first estimate $600 million. That doubled when contractors found issues such as the prefabricated concrete used to build the stadium that is aging and difficult to renovate. Other infrastructure also is wearing out.

Nihill said a new stadium is the better value in the long run.

“This is a very basic building in the eyes of the NFL,” Nihill said. “This is one of the bottom 20% of buildings in the NFL built before 9/11. Security enhancements adopted by the NFL haven’t been added.”

Nihill estimated that reaching a deal for the new stadium, how to pay for it and design the new building could take more than a year. Construction should take 31 months.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.