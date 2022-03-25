RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » NFL News » Titans hire Chase Blackburn…

Titans hire Chase Blackburn as assistant special teams coach

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Chase Blackburn as an assistant special teams coach after he spent the past six seasons with Carolina.

The Titans announced the hiring Friday along with two other promotions. Clint McMillan and Kylan Butler worked on the coaching staff for the 2021 season and now are full time. McMillan is a defensive line assistant, while Butler is an offensive assistant.

Blackburn, who spent the past four seasons as Carolina’s special teams coordinator, will work with Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.

The Panthers ranked eighth in punt return average last season averaging 7.4 yards per return, eighth with a field goal rate of 90.3% percent and 17th in kickoff return average (22.1).

Blackburn played 10 seasons in the NFL after going undrafted out of Akron. Blackburn played linebacker and special teams for the Giants and Panthers, winning two Super Bowl championships with New York.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

Air Force offers medical, legal help as states clamp down on trans and LGBTQ+ children

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up