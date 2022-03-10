RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » NFL News » Replacing Brady not only…

Replacing Brady not only challenge Bucs face in free agency

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (14-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Jason Pierre-Paul, G Alex Cappa, C Ryan Jensen, DT Ndamukong Suh, TE Rob Gronkowski, DL Will Gholston, RB Leonard Fournette, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones, CB Richard Sherman, RB Giovani Bernard, CB Carlton Davis, S Jordan Whitehead, QB Blaine Gabbert, G Aaron Stinnie, LB Kevin Minter, DT Steve McLendon, T Josh Wells, S Andrew Adams, DE Pat O’Connor.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LS Zach Triner.

NEEDS: A year after having all the answers to keeping a championship roster intact around Tom Brady, general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians face an even bigger challenge. They must replace the retired seven-time Super Bowl-winner. In addition to identifying a new starting QB, the surprise retirement of Pro Bowl G Ali Marpet presents the prospect of replacing as many as three starters on the offensive line if Jenson and Cappa move on via free agency. The team placed the franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin for the second straight year, and some other needs can be filled by re-signing free agents, including Davis and Whitehead. Running back is a priority, too, with Fournette, Jones and Bernard headed to the open market.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $10.84 million over.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up