RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » NFL News » Raiders sign RB Ameer…

Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 3:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal.

The Raiders announced the move on Friday to add another receiving back to compete in a deep running backs room.

Las Vegas previously signed free agent Brandon Bolden and are also bringing back starter Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake this season.

Abdullah has played seven seasons in the NFL for Detroit, Minnesota and Carolina. He has rushed for 1,574 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry in 91 career games. He also has 119 receptions for 865 yards and 17 TDs.

Abdullah played 17 games last season for Carolina and Minnesota. He had 51 carries for 166 yards and 38 catches for 289 yards and a TD.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up