Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to extension

The Las Vegas Raiders signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million in the first major personnel move made by the new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

The Raiders locked up Crosby before he entered the final year of his rookie deal with the new contract Friday that he signed two years to the day that he became sober after dealing with alcohol abuse.

“It’s just crazy because my fiancée sent me a picture of literally two years ago today, and it was me checking into rehab and just seeing how I looked and like the look on my face and how much different I looked. I didn’t even recognize that person,” Crosby said. “But just two years later, I have the ability to not only take care of myself forever, but my kids and my dogs … but just everything in general. It’s unbelievable. I’ve come from a tough situation, but I just want to show people out there that anything’s possible if you put your mind to it.”

Rewarding Crosby with the extension is a far different start to this regime from what happened with the Raiders four years ago, when new coach Jon Gruden traded away star edge rusher Khalil Mack after being unable to agree on an extension.

“Maxx Crosby exemplifies the characteristics of a Raider,” McDaniels said in a statement. “His work ethic and leadership are unmatched and we’re thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of this organization for years to come.”

Crosby got a deal that pays him just below the top level of the edge rusher market, which is led by T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett.

“They showed their commitment to me right away and they didn’t want to play any games,” Crosby said of the new regime. “They told me everything you want to hear as a player with new coaches coming in. They were awesome. They were super positive and not only showed me the good things about me, but the things they want me to improve on.”

Crosby is coming off by far his best season since being drafted in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019. Crosby became the third player since PFF began tracking data in 2006 to record at least 100 quarterback pressures in a season, joining J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald.

Crosby had eight sacks and 30 quarterback hits in the regular season and another sack in a playoff loss at Cincinnati. That helped him earn second-team All-Pro honors and a selection to the Pro Bowl.

“I want to be a Hall of Famer,” Crosby said. “You don’t get to the Hall of Fame with one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro. I want to keep doing it and keep getting better. That’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been continuing to work harder and stay in that locked-in mode all year round. I’ve got one chance at being in the NFL. I’m already on my fourth season. It flies by. So, I’m not going to take a day for granted.”

In three seasons, Crosby has 25 sacks, tied for the fourth most by a Raiders player in his first three seasons.

