Panthers bring back starting CB Jackson with 3-year contract

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 12:11 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are bringing back one of their starting cornerbacks, agreeing to terms with Donte Jackson on a new three-year contract Saturday.

Jackson was an unrestricted free agent.

The 26-year-old Jackson gives the Panthers a solid nucleus at cornerback as he joins Jaycee Horn and C.J Henderson, both former top-10 draft picks.

Jackson was in the midst of the best season of his four-year career with the Panthers with 61 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 2021 before missing the final five games with a groin injury. A 2018 second-round draft pick, Jackson has started 51 games during his four seasons with Carolina and has 12 interceptions.

The move likely means the Panthers won’t be able to re-sign Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore, who is also an unrestricted free agent and currently exploring the market.

