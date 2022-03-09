RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia continues assault on Mariupol | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | Europe wonders about next target | How to support Ukraine
Panthers bring back kicker Gonzalez on 2-year contract

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 9:46 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C, (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract after he helped solidify the kicking position last season.

Gonzalez was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Gonzalez joined the team in Week 2 and made 20 of 22 on field goal attempts, including 17 straight before sustaining a quadriceps injury during pre-game warmups against the Buffalo Bills that ended his season. His 90.9% success rate on field goals was ninth-best in the league. He also made 22 of 23 extra points.

Gonzalez won two two special teams player of the week awards last year, going 4 of 4 on field goals in games against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. He also converted a career-long, 57-yard field goal.

