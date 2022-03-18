RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Panthers add free agent DT Ioannidis, LB Wilson to mix

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 2:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on contracts with free agent defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from the Washington Commanders and linebacker Damien Wilson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the team some depth on defense.

Ioannidis played six seasons for the Commanders and also played under Panthers coach Matt Rhule at Temple.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Ioannidis had 16 sacks and 27 quarterback hits for the Commanders in 2018 and 2019. However, his production has fallen off the last two seasons with four sacks and 15 QB hits. Ioannidis serves a potential replacement for defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson﻿, 28, is a seven-year NFL veteran. He played four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and two with Kansas City, winning a Super in 2019 with the Chiefs. He started 17 games for the Jaguars last season and had a career-high 106 tackles with three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

