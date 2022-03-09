RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Lions address need, sign WR Josh Reynolds to 2-year contract

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 6:07 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract, adding depth where they need it in coach Dan Campbell’s second season.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

General manager Brad Holmes claimed Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee late in the 2021 season and he started in five of seven games with the Lions. He had 19 receptions, 306 yards and two touchdowns, reuniting in Detroit with former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

The Rams drafted the former Texas A&M standout in the fourth round in 2017. Reynolds has 142 career catches for 1,846 yards and 11 touchdowns in 29 starts and 76 games.

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

