Jaguars sign Key to add pass-rushing depth before draft

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 10:52 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed defensive end Arden Key to a one-year contract on Wednesday, giving them an athletic pass rusher to play opposite Josh Allen and potentially alongside rookie Aiden Hutchinson.

Key should be an upgrade from 2020 first-round draft pick K’Lavon Chaisson and veteran Jihad Ward. He is coming off his best year, recording 6 1/2 sacks for San Francisco while playing with Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.

A third-round draft pick from LSU in 2018, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Key spent the first three years of his NFL career with Oakland/Las Vegas before signing with the 49ers. He has 71 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks in 54 games.

Jacksonville has the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for the second straight year and could use it to add Hutchinson, the Michigan standout who had 14 sacks last season.

