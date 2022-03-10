Jaguars plan to pursue help for QB Lawrence in free agency

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-14) UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR DJ Chark, G Andrew Norwell, G A.J. Cann, DL Taven Bryan, DE Jihad…

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-14)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR DJ Chark, G Andrew Norwell, G A.J. Cann, DL Taven Bryan, DE Jihad Ward, CB Tre Herndon, LB Damien Wilson, WR Laquon Treadwell, TE James O’Shaughnessy, OL Will Richardson, CB Nevin Lawson, DE Adam Gotsis, WR Tavon Austin, DE Lerentee McCray, TE Jacob Hollister, WR Jaydon Mickens, P JK Scott.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Andrew Wingard, LB Dakota Allen, RB Dare Ogunawale, TE Kahale Warring, WR Terry Godwin, LB Chapelle Russell, DE Jamir Jones, RB Makhi Sargent.

NEEDS: The Jaguars are expected to use the No. 1 pick in next month’s NFL draft on a pass rusher, probably Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson. But they still need a couple of veterans to replace rotational defensive linemen Bryan, Ward and Gotsis. Chark is unlikely to return to Jacksonville, but Treadwell could be a low-cost option. Adding pieces around QB Trevor Lawrence is one of the team’s main priorities, with offensive line, receiver and tight end atop new coach Doug Pederson’s list of needed improvements. Jacksonville used its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second straight year, guaranteeing him $16.6 million in 2022, and re-signed longtime backup G/C Tyler Shatley. But the line still might have to replace three starters: Cann, Norwell and, potentially, oft-injured C Brandon Linder, who’s entering the final year of his contract and is scheduled to count $9.5 million against the salary cap.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $39 million.

