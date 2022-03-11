RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » NFL News » Jags release RB Hyde,…

Jags release RB Hyde, tender 3 exclusive-rights free agents

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran running back Carlos Hyde on Friday, parting with one of the players former coach Urban Meyer brought in to help the team acclimate to his methods.

Hyde played for Meyer at Ohio State. The Jaguars paid him $2.44 million in 2021 to play behind starter James Robinson. Hyde finished with 253 yards rushing and a touchdown in his eighth NFL season.

It was his second stint in Jacksonville. He also spent much of the 2018 season with the Jaguars, a tenure that ended after he refused to enter a game late in the season.

The Jaguars also tendered three exclusive-rights free agents: pass rusher Jamir Jones, linebacker Chapelle Russell and running back Mekhi Sargent. All three had expiring contracts and fewer than three accrued seasons, so Jacksonville retains exclusive negotiating rights with those players.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up