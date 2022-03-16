RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Gladney, Williams agree to deals with Arizona Cardinals

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 6:54 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerback Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract and also brought back tight end Maxx Williams on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old Gladney was found not guilty of a felony assault charge last week, according to online records from Dallas County, Texas. The cornerback was arrested last April after allegedly assaulting a woman and released by the Minnesota Vikings in August after he was indicted by a grand jury. He did not play during the 2021 season.

The first-round pick out of TCU played in all 16 games as a rookie during the 2020 season and had 81 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

Williams started five games for the Cardinals last season and had 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown before a knee injury ended his season. He’ll man the tight end spot with Zach Ertz, who was re-signed to a three-year deal on Monday.

The Cardinals also announced they had released defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

