RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » NFL News » Former Packers CB Chandon…

Former Packers CB Chandon Sullivan signs with rival Vikings

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 7:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, the latest player to switch from one NFC North rival to another.

The 25-year-old Sullivan played more than 76% of the snaps on defense last season for Green Bay, mostly in the slot position in the nickel package. He didn’t miss a game in three years with the Packers and had five interceptions and 16 passes defensed from 2019-21.

Undrafted out of Georgia State, where he became the program’s career interception leader, Sullivan broke into the NFL in 2018 with Philadelphia.

The Vikings have made a habit of signing ex-Packers over the years, including their most recent addition earlier this week: outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

Sullivan will likely fill the role last held by Mackensie Alexander, who became a free agent. The only other cornerbacks on the roster currently are Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson. Patrick Peterson also became a free agent but remains a candidate to re-sign.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up