Falcons sign veteran cornerback Casey Hayward to 2-year deal

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 5:23 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their secondary by signing former Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract and re-signing Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal announced by the team on Friday.

The Falcons also announced the signing of running back Damien Williams to a one-year contract.

Hayward, 33, could join A.J. Terrell as the Falcons’ starting cornerbacks. Hayward has 24 interceptions in 10 seasons with Green Bay, San Diego and the Raiders. Two of the interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Hayward led the NFL with seven interceptions with the Chargers in 2016, his first of two consecutive seasons earning Pro Bowl honors, and had 46 tackles and one interception in 17 games with the Raiders in 2021.

The deals come as an agreement with quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns leaves the status of Matt Ryan, the Atlanta starter since 2008, uncertain. It was unclear if the Falcons will attempt to move forward with Ryan, 36, after showing interest in Watson.

Oliver, a second-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2018, started three of four games in 2021 before missing the remainder of the season with a knee injury. He has made 33 starts for the Falcons in four seasons.

Williams is the third former Bears player to sign with Atlanta during free agency. On Thursday, the Falcons signed offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and cornerback Teez Tabor.

Williams, 29, has rushed for 1,209 yards with 11 touchdowns in 97 games, including 15 starts, with Miami, Kansas City and Chicago. He rushed for 164 yards with two touchdowns and had 16 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season.

