Falcons sign LT Matthews to 3-year, $55 million extension

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 6:15 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line for eight seasons, signed a three-year, $55 million extension on Wednesday that will carry through the 2026 season.

Matthews, 30, was the No. 6 overall pick by Atlanta in the 2014 draft. He has started 127 consecutive games, the longest active streak by an offensive lineman in the NFL and the fourth longest for any position.

Matthews was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He was a team captain last season.

Matthews will earn an average salary of $18.3 million, including a base salary of $12.5 million in 2022.

On Tuesday, the Falcons re-signed placekicker Younghoe Koo to a five-year, $24.25 million deal as an unrestricted free agent.

