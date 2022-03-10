RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Eagles have salary cap flexibility, draft picks to upgrade

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 11:25 AM

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Derek Barnett, S Rodney McLeod, CB Steven Nelson, S Anthony Harris, DE Ryan Kerrigan, DT Hassan Ridgeway, DE Genard Avery.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton, G Nate Herbig, WR Greg Ward, TE Jason Croom.

NEEDS: The Eagles reached the playoffs but need to narrow the gap from being an average team to a championship contender. QB Jalen Hurts was a pleasant surprise but that hasn’t stopped Philadelphia from seeking an upgrade. With Russell Wilson going to Denver, the Eagles can build Hurts or pursue Deshaun Watson. It’s unlikely they will make a big splash in free agency but have to fill voids in the secondary and improve at linebacker. They have depth on the offensive line and three first-round picks to use as trade bait to give Hurts more weapons on offense.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17.2 million.

