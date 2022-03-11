RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » NFL News » Dolphins place 2nd-round tender…

Dolphins place 2nd-round tender on CB Nik Needham

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins said Friday they have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham.

The deal means Needham will earn nearly $4 million next season with the Dolphins, unless he signs an offer with another team that Miami elects to not match. The Dolphins would receive a second-round pick if that occurs.

Needham has started 22 games and played in 45 over the last three seasons for the Dolphins after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2019. He played in all 17 games this past season.

Needham has made 171 tackles with three sacks and six interceptions in his three seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up