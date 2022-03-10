RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Dolphins have many millions to spend, many decisions to make

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 1:40 PM

MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Will Fuller, DL Emmanuel Ogbah, QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Albert Wilson, CB Justin Coleman, LB Elandon Roberts, P Michael Palardy, S Jason McCourty, RB Malcolm Brown, DL John Jenkins, WR Mack Hollins, LB Duke Riley, LB Brennan Scarlett, RB Duke Johnson, C Greg Mancz, LB Vince Biegel, WR Isaiah Ford.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Jamal Perry, S Sheldrick Redwine, CB Nik Needman, RB Patrick Laird, TE Durham Smythe, WR Preston Williams, LB Sam Eguavoen.

NEEDS: Many, starting with skill positions on offense and the offensive line, which was maligned at times for good reason last season. Fuller was brought in to stretch defenses with speed at the wideout spot in 2021; he barely played. Running back must be a priority. The Dolphins have made their decision on TE Mike Gesicki and given him the franchise tag, but now the question becomes if that exposes Ogbah — who has also earned a significant raise. More competition will likely be added to the QB room as well. The defense is a strength, and with new coach Mike McDaniel, it’s a relatively safe bet that offense will be the spending priority over the coming weeks.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $52 million.

