Colts face plenty of decisions heading into free agency

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 11:06 AM

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LT Eric Fisher, RG Mark Glowinski, CB Xavier Rhodes, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, RB Marlon Mack, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Zach Pascal, DT Tyquan Lewis, DT Taylor Stallworth, DE Kemoko Turay, OG Chris Reed, S George Odum, S Andrew Sendejo, CB T.J. Carrie, TE Mo-Alie Cox, OT Matt Pryor, LB Matthew Adams, LB Zaire Franklin, DE Isaac Rochell, DT Antwaun Woods, OL Sam Tevi, OL Julie’n Davenport, K Michael Badgley, OL Jake Eldrenkamp.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Ashton Dulon, LB Skai Moore, DT Rob Windsor, CB Nick Nelson, WR Quartney Davis.

NEEDS: Now that the Colts are planning to trade Carson Wentz to Washington, general manager Chris Ballard finds himself in the quarterback market — again — and flush with salary cap room to make a splashy move. But Ballard also has other priorities. He may be seeking replacements for LT Eric Fisher and RG Mark Glowinski, both free agents. Ballard still hopes to lock up All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson with a contract extension, and he’s looking to add playmaking receivers and pass rushers, too. What else? How about a landing a dynamic tight end following this week’s retirement of two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle, or finding a new starting cornerback. These next few weeks also could mark the end of two local fan favorites: WR T.Y. Hilton and RB Marlon Mack.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $67.7 million.

