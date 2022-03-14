RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Home » NFL News » Colts add former players…

Colts add former players Wayne, June to coaching staff

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reggie Wayne, Cato June and Mike Mitchell are all rejoining the Indianapolis Colts — as coaches.

Team officials made the long-expected announcement Monday, amid a flurry of hirings to start the offseason.

Wayne will serve as Indy’s receivers coach, while June, a former linebacker, will be an assistant to new linebackers coach Richard Smith. Mitchell, a former safety, will be working with new defensive backs coach Ron Milus.

It’s the second straight year coach Frank Reich’s staff has had a major overhaul. Last year, it took place after offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was hired as the Philadelphia Eagles coach. It’s occurring now, after the Chicago Bears hired former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach.

Indy also has hired Brian Bratton as offensive quality control coach. Reich also hired Tyler Boyles offensive quality control coach-assistant to the head coach, promoted Parks Frazier to passing game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach and Matt Raich to assistant defensive line coach.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Congress taps brakes on DoD project to reform IT funding

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

VA looks to do more with fewer outpatient facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up