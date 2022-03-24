Chiefs bring back Nnadi, 3 other free agents for next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back four of their own free agents, announcing Thursday…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back four of their own free agents, announcing Thursday the signing of defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, center Austin Reiter, quarterback Chad Henne, and tight end Blake Bell for the upcoming season.

Nnadi has started 52 of the 64 games he’s played since the Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He’s primarily a run-stuffer but is coming off a season in which he had a career-best three sacks.

Henne will continue to back up Patrick Mahomes, while Reiter has provided security behind Creed Humphrey.

Bell helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl during the 2019 season, then spent a year in Dallas before returning to Kansas City last season. He appeared in 16 games and had nine catches for 87 yards while mostly serving as a blocking tight end.

