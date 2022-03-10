RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Champion Rams hope to retain vets, bolster defensive depth

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 11:09 AM

LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Von Miller, WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Sony Michel, LT Joseph Noteboom, C Brian Allen, RG Austin Corbett, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, CB Darious Williams, LB Obo Okoronkwo, WR/KR Brandon Powell, RB Buddy Howell, TE Johnny Mundt.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: K Matt Gay, LB Troy Reeder, LB Travin Howard, QB John Wolford, OL Coleman Shelton, OL Jamil Demby.

NEEDS: The Super Bowl champions say they are eager to run it back with as many contributors as possible, and they’ll explore contract extensions and restructures to create the salary cap room to do it. Miller and Beckham must decide whether to take bigger money elsewhere or to stick with a winner. Both veterans fill important needs if they elect to stay, but the Rams traded for both stars knowing they could be short-term rentals. Los Angeles already is fairly solid at receiver if Robert Woods returns at full strength. If Miller goes, the Rams will be in the market for the next candidate to fill the role previously held by Dante Fowler and Miller as the veteran pass rusher who excels alongside Aaron Donald. Los Angeles’ offensive line is in flux with the potential departures of starters Allen and Corbett, key backup Noteboom and left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who could retire. If Whitworth and Noteboom both depart, LA has a major hole to fill at left tackle. Williams’ likely departure will force the Rams to explore free agency for a new starter at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey, although they also have internal candidates. With any remaining cap room, the Rams would love to bolster their talent at linebacker, where they took a significant downgrade last season and still won the title.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $20.2 million over.

NFL News | Sports

