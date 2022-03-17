Champion LA Rams agree to 3-year deal with WR Allen Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year contract for receiver Allen Robinson, one of the NFL’s…

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year contract for receiver Allen Robinson, one of the NFL’s most dependable veteran pass-catchers during his eight seasons in the league.

Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. He caught 38 passes for 410 yards while limited to just 12 games by injuries for the Bears, but he racked up 2,397 yards and 13 TDs in his previous two seasons combined in Chicago.

Robinson is the latest big-name receiver to join the Rams, who have had one of the NFL’s deepest groups at the position for much of coach Sean McVay’s half-decade in charge. Robinson also is the first outside free agent signed this month by the Rams, who have lost several key players to free agency and retirement over the past week.

Robinson has never played with a quarterback of Matthew Stafford’s caliber, but he will be a key component of Los Angeles’ offense for its title defense.

Cooper Kupp led the NFL in all three major receiving categories last season before winning the Super Bowl MVP award, while Odell Beckham Jr. revitalized his career as a midseason addition.

Van Jefferson is a dependable third starter, while sturdy veteran Robert Woods is expected to return for the 2022 season after tearing a ligament in his knee last year and missing the second half of the season and the playoffs.

Beckham is an unrestricted free agent, and the Rams have expressed interest in re-signing him. But the knee injury incurred by Beckham during the Super Bowl will sideline him until at least the midway point of the upcoming season, and possibly longer.

The Rams also used a second-round pick last season on speedy receiver Tutu Atwell, who was lost early in the regular season to injury.

Los Angeles has employed Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds as receivers earlier in McVay’s tenure, but Kupp and Woods have been constants since 2017.

