RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » NFL News » Cardinals have several roster…

Cardinals have several roster decisions after 11-win season

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Chandler Jones, TE Zach Ertz, WR A.J. Green, TE Maxx Williams, LB Dennis Gardeck, RB Chase Edmonds, LB Ezekiel Turner, RB James Conner, P Andy Lee, WR Christian Kirk, QB Colt McCoy, S Chris Banjo, S Charles Washington, TE Darrell Daniels, G Max Garcia, DT Corey Peters, CB, Antonio Hamilton, TE Demetrius Harris, LS Aaron Brewer, CB Robert Alford, CB Kevin Peterson.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DL Michael Dogbe.

NEEDS: The Cardinals are certainly in “win now” mode entering the fourth and final season of QB Kyler Murray’s rookie deal. Arizona has to decide if it can re-sign Jones, who has totaled 71 1/2 sacks with the franchise over six seasons. The Cardinals also might look for veteran help at linebacker after releasing Jordan Hicks. There could be significant turnover among the team’s offensive skill position players. They are looking for options at their No. 2 and 3 receivers behind DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona also might be in the market for a tight end depending on retaining Ertz, who came to the team in a midseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team’s top two running backs from last year, Conner and Edmonds, are also on the market. Conner had a big year in 2021 and might be too expensive to keep.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $5.4 million.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up