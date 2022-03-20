RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » NFL News » Bears sign receiver-returner Pringle…

Bears sign receiver-returner Pringle to 1-year contract

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year contract on Sunday.

Pringle played on a Super Bowl champion and had 898 yards on 67 receptions after joining the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He caught 42 passes for 568 yards last season and returned 25 kickoffs for 621 yards, an average of 24.8 yards that ranked fifth in the NFL.

Pringle goes from a team that went 12-5 and lost to Cincinnati in the AFC championship game after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances to one that is rebuilding. He also goes from catching passes from one of the game’s best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes to one coming off an uneven rookie season in Justin Fields.

The Bears have a new general manager and coach in Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus after going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up