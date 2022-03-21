RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
AP source: Colts get QB Matt Ryan in trade with Falcons

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 3:08 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts acquired their new quarterback, Matt Ryan, in a trade Monday with the Atlanta Falcons, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been made official.

Indy will send a third-round pick, No. 82 overall, for the longtime Falcons star. Ryan led Atlanta to its second Super Bowl appearance following the 2016 season, the same year he was named the league’s MVP.

Ryan’s arrival means the Colts will be starting a new opening-day quarterback for the sixth consecutive year.

Indy traded last year’s starter, Carson Wentz, to the Washington Commanders earlier this month.

