RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
Home » NFL News » 49ers re-sign DL Jordan…

49ers re-sign DL Jordan Willis to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers re-signed free agent defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Willis had 5 1/2 sacks with 28 tackles and one forced fumble in 17 games for San Francisco over the past two seasons.

Willis was suspended for the first six games last season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He had three sacks in 10 games after returning and also played in all three playoff games. His blocked punt in the divisional round win over Green Bay set up a touchdown.

Willis has 8 1/2 career sacks in 60 career games with Cincinnati, the Jets and the 49ers.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up