Vikings interview Giants DC Graham for coach; Harbaugh next

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings conducted their second interview with New York Giants coordinator Patrick Graham on Tuesday, leaving one more head coach candidate to visit with: Jim Harbaugh.

Graham spent the day at team headquarters, after an initial interview Saturday over videoconference. Harbaugh, who has coached Michigan for the last seven seasons, was scheduled to visit the Vikings on Wednesday.

Graham, who has also carried the assistant head coach title with the Giants, finished his second season with the team and his 13th year as an NFL assistant.

Vikings officials were in Southern California on Monday to interview the top two assistants for the Los Angeles Rams, offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Morris and O’Connell were among the eight candidates who interviewed before the Vikings hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Graham and Harbaugh had their first formal conversations with the team after Adofo-Mensah was hired.

