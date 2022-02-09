OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Vikings hire ex-Colts GM Ryan Grigson in front office role

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:01 PM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired former Indianapolis general manager Ryan Grigson for a senior personnel position in the front office under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The Vikings announced the move on Wednesday, two weeks after Adofo-Mensah was hired. Grigson spent the past two seasons as a senior football advisor with Cleveland, where Adofo-Mensah was vice president of football operations.

“I was immediately drawn to Ryan’s passion for the game, big heart, and reflective wisdom. He is a talented evaluator who brings energy and humor to every discussion,” Adofo-Mensah said.

Grigson has worked 23 years in the NFL, including as general manager of the Colts from 2012-16. He won two executive of the year awards in 2012, and the Colts were 52-34 during his tenure. Grigson has also worked in scouting for the Rams and Eagles and as an adviser with the Seahawks. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Bengals in 1995 out of Purdue.

NFL News | Sports

