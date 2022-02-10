The Latest: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn wins top assistant award

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on NFL awards): Dan Quinn is staying in Dallas, accompanied by his AP Assistant…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on NFL awards):

Dan Quinn is staying in Dallas, accompanied by his AP Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Last month, the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys and former head coach in Atlanta told other teams interested in hiring him to guide them that he was going nowhere. He went somewhere in balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league — right to the top.

Quinn received 31 votes in results announced at NFL Honors. He was one of 12 assistants to get a selection, but second place was far back: Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier with four.

A defensive coordinator for Seattle’s Super Bowl champion for the 2013 season, Quinn turned around a unit in Dallas. The Cowboys were seventh in scoring defense and second in the NFL in interception rate, with cornerback Trevon Diggs leading the league with 11 picks. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was a revelation under Quinn’s guidance.

