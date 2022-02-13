SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Super Bowl Multiple Champions-List

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 10:04 PM

Six Titles

New England Patriots (2002, 2004, 2005 , 2015, 2017, 2019)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009)

Five

Dallas Cowboys (1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996)

San Francisco 49ers (1982, 1985, 1995, 1989, 1990)

Four

Green Bay Packers (1967, 1968, 1997, 2011)

N.Y. Giants (1987, 1991, 2008, 2012)

Three

Denver Broncos (1998, 1999, 2016)

L.A./Oakland Raiders (1977, 1981, 1984)

Washington (1983, 1988, 1992)

Two

Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1971, 2007)

Baltimore Ravens (2001, 2013)

Kansas City Chiefs (1970, 2020)

L.A./St. Louis Rams (2000, 2022)

Miami Dolphins (1973, 1974)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003, 2021)

One

Chicago Bears (1986), New Orleans Saints (2010), N.Y. Jets (1969), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2014), St. Louis Rams (2000).

