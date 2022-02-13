Super Bowl Multiple Champions-List

|By The Associated Press
Six Titles
New England Patriots (2002, 2004, 2005 , 2015, 2017, 2019)
Pittsburgh Steelers (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009)
Five
Dallas Cowboys (1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996)
San Francisco 49ers (1982, 1985, 1995, 1989, 1990)
|Four
Green Bay Packers (1967, 1968, 1997, 2011)
N.Y. Giants (1987, 1991, 2008, 2012)
|Three
Denver Broncos (1998, 1999, 2016)
L.A./Oakland Raiders (1977, 1981, 1984)
Washington (1983, 1988, 1992)
|Two
Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1971, 2007)
Baltimore Ravens (2001, 2013)
Kansas City Chiefs (1970, 2020)
L.A./St. Louis Rams (2000, 2022)
Miami Dolphins (1973, 1974)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003, 2021)
|One
Chicago Bears (1986), New Orleans Saints (2010), N.Y. Jets (1969), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2014), St. Louis Rams (2000).
