Super Bowl Multiple Champions-List The Associated Press

Six Titles New England Patriots (2002, 2004, 2005 , 2015, 2017, 2019) Pittsburgh Steelers (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009) Five Dallas Cowboys (1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996) San Francisco 49ers (1982, 1985, 1995, 1989, 1990) Four Green Bay Packers (1967, 1968, 1997, 2011) N.Y. Giants (1987, 1991, 2008, 2012) Three Denver Broncos (1998, 1999, 2016) L.A./Oakland Raiders (1977, 1981, 1984) Washington (1983, 1988, 1992) Two Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1971, 2007) Baltimore Ravens (2001, 2013) Kansas City Chiefs (1970, 2020) L.A./St. Louis Rams (2000, 2022) Miami Dolphins (1973, 1974) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003, 2021) One Chicago Bears (1986), New Orleans Saints (2010), N.Y. Jets (1969), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2014), St. Louis Rams (2000).