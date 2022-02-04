OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » NFL News » Sprained knee sidelines Bengals…

Sprained knee sidelines Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah for 2nd day

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah missed a second day of practice due to a knee injury suffered in the AFC championship game.

Offensive lineman Jackson Carman has a sore back and also sat out Friday as the Bengals practiced for a second day in the indoor bubble at the University of Cincinnati because of bad weather, according to a pool report.

Uzomah became a clutch receiver for quarterback Joe Burrow this season, and the Bengals hope to get him back for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. He was carted off with a knee sprain in last Sunday’s AFC championship win over Kansas City.

“I don’t anticipate him doing much work this week,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “The goal really is to see where he’s at this weekend and see where he’s going to be on Monday.”

The Bengals will practice Saturday and Sunday, likely in the bubble with temperatures in the teens and 20s predicted. They’ll arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday, five days ahead of the Super Bowl.

Unlike Thursday, when icy conditions delayed one of the team buses, all the buses made it through the snowy streets of Cincinnati to the UC campus without issue on Friday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up