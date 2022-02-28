CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » NFL News » Raiders, Jaguars to open…

Raiders, Jaguars to open NFL preseason in Hall of Fame game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2022 NFL preseason schedule on Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame game.

Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6, as will ex-Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli.

This will be the fourth appearance by the Raiders in the game and the second for the Jaguars; Jacksonville’s previous participation came in the Jaguars’ first NFL exhibition game in 1995.

Also being enshrined this year from the modern-era players list are LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills and Bryant Young, plus coach Dick Vermeil, and contributor Art McNally. Branch enters from the senior category.

The game will mark the debut for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who is a Canton native and played his home high school football games at Fawcett Stadium, the predecessor to the current hall stadium. Doug Pederson will work his first game as Jaguars head coach.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up